Equifax cash option to be less than initial offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you were impacted by the 2017 Equifax breach and haven’t yet chosen what type of reimbursement to receive in the credit bureau’s settlement with the federal government, you might not want to take the cash option.

Due to “overwhelming” responses to the settlement website, USA Today reports that the company will not be able to pay each claimant the full $125 that was offered as an alternative to free credit monitoring services. In fact, each person who took that option will get “nowhere near” the full amount, to be taken from a total $31-million set aside for that option, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The alternative option is to take the 10-year free credit monitoring that is being offered, alongside $1-million in identity theft insurance.

You can find the Equifax settlement website here.