EPA Changes Dicamba Cutoff Dates for Spring

The EPA proposed new restrictions on using over-the-top dicamba herbicides in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and South Dakota. The label changes say no spraying on dicamba-tolerant soybeans in Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana after June 12 or the V4 growth stage, whichever comes first. No spraying on DT cotton in Iowa, Illinois, or Indiana after June 12 or first square, whichever happens first. No spraying on DT crops after June 20 in South Dakota. The EPA also said Minnesota’s label requirements remain the same as in 2022. The reaction to the change has not been positive in the soybean industry. Aaron Hager, a University of Illinois weed scientist, told DTN the timing couldn’t have been worse for soybean growers who intend to plant certain varieties. “Most or all seed decisions have been made, and now we have to contend with new cutoffs in the largest soybean states in the U.S.,” he says.