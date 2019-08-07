Entenmann’s mini chocolate chip cookies recalled, may contain pieces of plastic

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is recalling a select brand of mini chocolate chip cookies as they may contain pieces of plastic.

The company issued the voluntary recall earlier this month for Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies in the five-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety.

The recall comes after the company received reports of small, blue plastic pieces found in individual packages. The plastic was not baked into the product, but was introduced during the packaging process.

The recalled products have best-by dates of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019, the UPC Code 7203002378, and Lot Code 1350.

The recall does not affect Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s-brand products.

Consumers who have purchased this product should either throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call 1-800-984-0989.