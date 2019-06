BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A person died in an incident at the Valero Renewable Fuels plant in Bluffton Wednesday morning.

Bluffton Police Department Chief Kyle Randall tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they received multiple calls from workers at the plant around 10 a.m. saying an employee was missing.

The missing person was found dead after they were trapped in a piece of machinery according to police.

No further details are available at this time.