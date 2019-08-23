Employee dies in workplace accident in Warsaw Friday

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died following a workplace accident in Warsaw Friday.

The Warsaw Police Department was dispatched to Meade, a pipe-laying company on Winona Avenue, just before noon to reports of a “workplace industrial accident” involving a front-end loader.

A preliminary investigation reveals the front-end loader was operating in reverse when it struck another employee. That employee sustained a catastrophic head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner.

The employee’s identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the front-end loader is cooperating with police and currently, investigators believe this to be an accidental death.