Embassy Theater issues statement on COVID-19 and information on rescheduling events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Embassy theater issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

“We monitoring the ever-evolving COVID-19 very closely and are following Allen County Health Department guidelines to take appropriate precautions for our staff, patrons and partners as well as the artists and talent who use our venue. We have been emphasizing stringent sanitation and cleanliness policies as well as reminding people of the 6-foot social distancing recommendation. The Embassy is also monitoring peer venues to make sure we are following best practices within our industry during these uncertain times.

We are encouraging everyone to follow basic health practices: cover their mouth when they cough and sneeze; wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds or use alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid touching their faces; and as always, if anyone isn’t feeling well or is immunocompromised, the responsible thing to do is to stay home.

Published March 12, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health “strongly recommends…for the next 30 days non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled.”

As a result the Embassy is working as quickly as possible and with its partners and renters to postpone, reschedule and manage upcoming events within this time period. We will notify ticket holders of any event change as soon as we have that information.

The situation is constantly evolving. For all updates, the Embassy will post information concerning our events or venue to fwembassytheatre.org/coronavirus, Facebook and/or Instagram.

The Embassy thanks you for your continued support of our non-profit organization during this crisis and looks forward to offering this region a rich array of arts, cultural and entertainment experiences.