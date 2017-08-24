Elmhurst High School property to be demolished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The old Elmhurst High School will be coming down.

Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC bought the school building and associated property from Fort Wayne Community Schools last week, with the $600,000 purchase becoming official this week.

Now the company says that while they initially planned to use the property as a way to secure future limestone reserves for local building projects, they did evaluate the property for other possible uses. Unfortunately the building is in such disrepair, Hanson feels the best course of action is to demolish it sometime in the next several months.

The company says it appreciates the connection some have with the property, and it’ll work with alumni and residents to do a final walk-through of the building at a future date, before it comes down.