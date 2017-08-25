Elmhurst grad compiling list of fellow graduates for final walk-through

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With plans developing to demolish the old Elmhurst High School, one Fort Wayne man is trying to round up all of the school’s alumni for one final walk-through of the building.

Hanson Aggregates Midwest bought the school property recently and has decided to tear it down and use it to store limestone reserves.

That’s why Daniel Westrick, of the class of 1995, is hoping to get in touch with those who graduated from the school before it closed in 2010, with a specific focus:

“Classes of 2006 to 2011,” Westrick says. “In addition, anybody who went to Elmhurst and graduated from Wayne High School in 1972.”

The school dates back to 1929. If you went to Elmhurst, email Westrick at westrickdj@gmail.com. He’s hoping to have the alumni list finished by this winter.