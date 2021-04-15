Elkhart County may be going back to orange on Indiana’s COVID tracking map

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): On Tuesday Elkhart County reported its highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day since mid-January, and the county’s positive test rate has climbed above 10 percent.

The numbers come after weeks of warnings from local health officials saying the local outbreak was getting worse. The Elkhart Truth reports those figures will likely see Elkhart County move from Yellow back to Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, unless the levels improve.

The County Health Department believes that the increase in cases is related to the more transmittable COVID variants that were discovered in Elkhart County in March, but no official data has proven that so far.

If the advisory level returns to Orange it will result in capacity limits again at social gatherings in Elkhart County, per state mandate.