Elkhart County Mail and Identity Thief sentenced to 9 years

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man who federal prosecutors say stole mail, including checks, checkbooks, debit and credit cards has been sentenced to nine years in Federal Prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

33 year old Liafiamma Orona was sentenced on charges that included possession of stolen mail, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say the scheme began in the spring of 2020 when Orona stole mail, including checks, checkbooks, debit and credit cards as well as the personal information of 46 Elkhart County residents.

Orona then forged checks, used the debit and credit cards and used the personal information from his victims to open new credit card accounts in his victims names.

He also had fake driver’s licenses with his photo, but the names and information from his victims.

Following a search warrant executed at his home in Michigan, police found more stolen mail, checks and checkbooks and a printer with more fake driver’s licenses, along with tools for forgery, and notebooks with victim’s personal information. Ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also located.

Prosecutors say Orona stole items and checks valued at more than $226,000, stolen mail from approximately 46 victims, and the personal information of approximately 253 people.