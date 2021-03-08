Elkhart County 4-H Fair Auction this Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Formerly known as Adult Prom and Grand Champion Gala, The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Annual Spring Fundraiser supports the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and it’s mission of supporting the 4-H program in Elkhart County.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraiser is going completely virtual with online bidding and live streams with our organization’s stakeholders on the last day of the event. You can view the items up for bid by clicking here.

To date, they have raised over $700,000 for the Fair and 4-H youth in Elkhart County. Organizers are inviting the public to “please join in the spirit of giving back to the youth and families of 4-H who continue to shape this special evening”.

Live Stream

March 20, 2021 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm

During the last hour of the online auction, Walton Webcasting is broadcasting a live stream with all of the fundraising committee members who have worked to put this fundraiser together. During the live stream, viewers will be able to hear about the latest updates to the Fair, how the funds will be used, from Elkhart County 4-H members, and from members of the Fair. Tune in here to view the live stream from 7:00pm-8:00pm on March 20, 2021.

Item Preview Times

Auction items may be previewed on the following days at the Elkhart County Community Center, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, March 10 – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, March 11 – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Friday, March 12 – 5:30pm-7:30pm

General Auction Information

Online Auction Opens – March 12, 2021 at 10:00am

Premium Online Auction Opens – March 17, 2021 at 10:00am

Both Auctions Close – March 20, 2021 at 8:00pm

About the Fair

Through the years, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has evolved into one of the largest fairs in the state of Indiana hosting more than 200,000 guests annually during its 9-day run. Backed with strong community financial support, the fairgrounds have expanded from 48 acres in the early 1900’s to a 380 acre facility with more than 70 structures that are utilized year-round. The Fair remains largely produced by a volunteer board of more than 130 and it continues its mission to be a showcase for more than 3,800 4-H youth each year.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair prides itself on promoting agriculture, youth development, and family friendly entertainment in Elkhart County and the greater Michiana area. With grandstand concerts, world famous food, top notch youth competitions, and a plethora of entertainment, there is something for everyone at the Fair.