Elkhart-based manufacturer to build plant in New Haven, creating 140 jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Elkhart-based, Lippert Components, are planning to build a $19 million manufacturing plant in New Haven. With the new plant, would come the creation of 140 new jobs by the end of 2019.

The manufacturer paid the Allen County Redevelopment Commission $670,000 for 52 acres at 1400 Ryan Road late last year, according to the News-Sentinel. No other details were released about the purchase, but a request for a tax abatement will be considered by the New Haven City Council next week.

According to the application, the expansion will create about 70 production jobs and another 70 sewing positions. Construction is expected to start in May, with completion in late 2019.