Elizabeth Webb Named New Public Information Officer For City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has a new Public Information officer. On Thursday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer, whose duties officially began on November 28th according to a news release. Webb has more than 10 years of leadership experience from working for Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Maumee Metal Recycling, and Vera Bradley, according to city officials.

Nancy Townsend, Director of Fort Wayne Community Development told our partners in news at “21 Alive” that Webb has strong writing and communication skills in addition to relationship building skills, skills overall that city officials help will better solicit and receive feedback from the public.