Eleven arrested in Huntington County drug bust

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Eleven people were arrested in a big drug bust early Wednesday.
The Huntington Police Department teamed with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and police forces in Wabash, Wabash and Allen Counties, Markle, and Andrews to serve warrants on 11 people for dealing drugs in Huntington County, according to our Partners in News at ABC21.
Charges include felony counts of dealing in cocaine, methamphetamine, and other narcotics. We’ve got a full list of those arrested below:
Paula S. Black, 46
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Dinah L. Downey, 46
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 felony
Jeremy A. Downey, 38
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Leaha A. Fishbaugh, 38
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Heather M. Huffman, 39
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Michael J. Huffman, 39
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
*Habitual Offender Enhancement
Ronald D. Martin, 41
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 5 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Leigh Ann Morales, 36
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Andrea L. Roland, 36
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Karen S. Shaw, 49
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Samuel Tommy Wright II, 37
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony