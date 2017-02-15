Eleven arrested in Huntington County drug bust

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Eleven people were arrested in a big drug bust early Wednesday.

The Huntington Police Department teamed with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and police forces in Wabash, Wabash and Allen Counties, Markle, and Andrews to serve warrants on 11 people for dealing drugs in Huntington County, according to our Partners in News at ABC21.

Charges include felony counts of dealing in cocaine, methamphetamine, and other narcotics. We’ve got a full list of those arrested below:

Paula S. Black, 46

Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Dinah L. Downey, 46

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 felony

Jeremy A. Downey, 38

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Leaha A. Fishbaugh, 38

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Heather M. Huffman, 39

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Michael J. Huffman, 39

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

*Habitual Offender Enhancement

Ronald D. Martin, 41

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 5 felony

Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Leigh Ann Morales, 36

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Andrea L. Roland, 36

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Karen S. Shaw, 49

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Samuel Tommy Wright II, 37

Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony