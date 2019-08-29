Electric Works renovation is progressing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There is much progress on the efforts to renovate the Electric Works campus.

Today City Councilman Geoff Paddock arranged for a tour of the former General Electric campus. Paddock wanted citizens to know that the Electric Works project is showing real progress.

Right now, efforts are underway to do the environmental cleanup of the campus. Ryan Rediger, the Development Manager for Electric Works, explained what they have done and what they are working on as far as the property. He says “All of the lead paint has been removed. They are applying an encapsulation product in building 27.” Rediger then says that the first, second and third floors of building 26 are already completed.

Crystal Vann Wallstrom, Managing Director of Innovation for Electric Works says that today they have “around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet in confirmed leases or letters of intent.” She says they have just over a dozen people that have signed those and they are also on target to hit their next due date.

Kevin Erb from Ferguson Advertising said the initial deadline for was September 1. He goes on to say that the deadline is now November 1 to meet their capital financing and leasing goals. Erb says “This morning, we’re well on our way

to doing that. So we feel good about hitting that deadline for later this year and then starting construction soon after that.”