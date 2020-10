Plans are moving forward in the Downtown Fort Wayne area as the Electric Works project is moving forward with further steps being approved through the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission on Monday Night.

To discuss the events in moving forward, Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” and weighed in on the positives this news brings.

