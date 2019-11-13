Electric Works looking to minorities for construction help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developers of Electric Works are looking to help bring more job opportunities to local minorities.

RTM Ventures has announced a partnership with Joshua’s Hand, a Fort Wayne group that helps provide tools and resources to help people “transcend hardships”, to set up apprenticeship programs that will offer paid training and career opportunities to minorities during Electric Works’ construction phase.

The Journal Gazette reports that the developers hope to award at least 15% of their construction-related contracts under such guidelines.

The $248-million project looks to transform a former General Electric plant into space for retail, residential, educational, and entertainment offerings.