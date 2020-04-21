Electric Works developer looks to add new building, seeks extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developers of Fort Wayne’s big Electric Works project may be looking to add to the already ambitious project.

According to the Journal Gazette, a “building 33” was identified on an application sent to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals. That would be a new piece of construction built on the west side of the former General Electric campus, if approved.

An attorney for developer RTM Ventures says the new building will probably have some retail and office-related services.

The developers are also seeking another 60-day extension to lock down funding sources and other partners, blaming the delay on the global COVID-19 pandemic.