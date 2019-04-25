Electric Works deadline delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developers of Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project now have more time to get final financial details in order.

The Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board voted Thursday to extend the deadline for RTM Ventures to close on financial deals related to the project from November 1st to November 30th, according to the Journal Gazette.

The developers had pushed for the delay, arguing the partial government shutdown that happened earlier this year impacted their ability to get tax credits and grants approved.

The developers say they’re confident they can meet their benchmarks.