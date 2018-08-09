Elections chief rips AG’s effort to stop early voting plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s top election official blasted Attorney General Curtis Hill for trying to stop plans to add more early voting sites in Marion County.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Wednesday that “reckless action” by her fellow Republican disrupted months of bipartisan planning.

Neighboring counties have multiple early voting sites, but Indianapolis only had one – until advocacy groups sued. A federal judge recently approved a plan to settle the suit by adding more sites.

Then Hill filed court papers challenging that plan. He says he doesn’t oppose early votes in Marion County but says that decision should be left to the county’s election board, not the courts.

Hill separately is facing calls to resign from high-profile Republicans, including Lawson, after four women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he denies.