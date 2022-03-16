Election Integrity Bill Signed Into Law Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the secretary of state’s election integrity bill into law on Tuesday. Supporters say the bill focuses on needed voting security changes, including cybersecurity, technology and the ability for Hoosiers to track their vote with a paper audit trail, according to our partners in news at ABC21. Voters will also have to submit their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number when applying for an absentee ballot online. In 2020, Indiana saw nearly 250,000 electronic applications for absentee ballots.

Machines to allow for a paper trail for people to track their votes will be delivered to every Indiana county by the next presidential election.