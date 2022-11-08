Election Day 2022 Has Officially Arrived

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After months of campaigning, discussions, and debates, Election Day is here. With polls opening today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana, there are many political seats up for grabs. The Allen County Sheriff race sees Republican Troy Hershberger taking on Democrat Kevin Hunter. In Indiana’s 3rd Congressional race incumbent Republican Jim Banks, faces challengers Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.

Statewide races include state auditor, state treasurer, and secretary of state, as well as incumbent Republican Todd Young facing Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak for U.S. Senate.

Full Election Night coverage takes place on WOWO, Tuesday night beginning at 7 P.M. with WOWO’s own Pat Miller anchoring expanded and extensive coverage.