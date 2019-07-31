Elderly man charged with stabbing at Lamplight Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 75-year-old man has been arrested for a Tuesday night stabbing in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the Lamplight Inn at 300 E. Washington Blvd. at about 10:30pm and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as life-threatening.

The Inn’s staff told police 75-year-old Mirth Laster was the person involved in the stabbing. After questioning, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

A motive for the attack was not released.