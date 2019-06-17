El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled for presence of “small rocks”

NATIONAL (FOX News): A Texas company recalled more than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps because some may contain small rocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. said it was issuing the recall on the 8-Pack family size of frozen El Monterey egg, potato, bacon and cheese sauce breakfast wraps after three customers reported finding foreign material in the food. The company alerted FSIS of the issue on Friday.

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products,” FSIS said in a news release.

The products, produced between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, contain “best if used by” dates of Jan. 17, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020 and lot codes of 19017 and 19018. The frozen breakfast wraps with the establishment number “EST. 17523A” were shipped to stores nationwide.

Officials said they’re concerned some people may still have the recalled wraps in freezers. Customers are advised to throw away the products immediately or return them to the store of purchase.