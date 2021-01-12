Ecolab invests $9M, growing Indiana operations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. says it will invest $9 million at its plant in Huntington to expand operations and create 24 new jobs.

The company, which specializes in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, says it will expand both its manufacturing and distribution facilities in the city.

Ecolab manufactures hand soaps and sanitizers at its Indiana location that are used in health care facilities, supermarkets, and restaurants.

The company currently employs 100 Hoosiers in Huntington and will adding staff for production, R&D, and distribution.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company $160,000 in conditional tax credits that are tied to the company’s job creation plans.

In 1996, Ecolab acquired Huntington Laboratories, which was founded in 1919 as Huntington Chemical Company.