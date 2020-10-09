ECHL announces split-season format, Komets resume play in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ECHL will be starting their next season on December 11th, but Fort Wayne Komets fans will have a bit of a longer wait before their favorite team takes the ice.

In a joint announcement with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, the ECHL says the league will use a split-season format, with 13 teams participating in a 72-game season: Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling, and Wichita.

Meanwhile, the Fort Wayne Komets will be among the remaining teams that will start play on January 15th, 2021, in a 62-game season.

The Atlanta Gladiators have chosen to suspend play for the 2020-21 Season due to COVID-19 restrictions, returning to play in the 2021-22 Season. All Atlanta Gladiators Players are immediately Free Agents for the 2020-21 Season.

“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our Players, fans, and employees,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.”

Under the split-season setup, standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The postseason format will be announced at a later date.

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 – January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future.