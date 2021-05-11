ECHL announces 2021-2022 Komets schedule

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The ECHL announced the league’s 2021-2022 schedule Tuesday, with the Fort Wayne Komets set to open play on Oct. 23.

Fort Wayne will host Wheeling on that Saturday night to start the 70th season of Komet hockey at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne then hosts Indy on Oct. 29, with rival Toledo visiting for the first time on Nov. 7 as part of a 72-game schedule. Here is a link to the full schedule of every ECHL team, including Fort Wayne.

The Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving will be on Nov. 25 with Toledo coming to town. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne will host ECHL newcomer Iowa on New Year’s Eve.

Division rivals Cincinnati, Kalamazoo and Toledo are all slated to return next season after opting out of this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.