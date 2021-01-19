Easterseals Arc selected as part of pilot COVID-19 vaccination program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals receiving the agency’s services.
FIRST FACTS:
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals receiving the agency’s services today.
- The vaccination clinic at the agency’s Coldwater Road location is a pilot program for a statewide initiative to improve access to the vaccine for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Individuals in Easterseals Arc’s group homes and supported living program were given information on the vaccine in written and video form, and they or their guardians were asked to submit consent forms indicating whether they want to receive the vaccine.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Easterseals Arc will start administering 10 vaccinations per day, then increase as the operation is revised and more vaccines are made available.
- The procedures used by Easterseals Arc are based upon other vaccine sites in the way individuals proceed from check-in to vaccination and then move to a waiting area for observation afterward.
- The agency has nurses currently on staff and has contracted additional nurses to assist with vaccinations.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
- The individuals supported by Easterseals Arc are in a high risk group for getting COVID-19 and often have medical conditions that increase the risk of complications from the virus.
- “After spending so many months reacting to the spread of COVID-19, offering these vaccines to our consumers finally gives us hope and the ability to do something proactive to help people stay healthy,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO.
- The advantage of vaccinating at the Easterseals Arc facility is that it is a familiar environment for staff to operate in, and individuals to feel more comfortable who might otherwise have fear or anxiety by going to a clinic or hospital.