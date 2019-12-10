Easterseals Arc receives half a million dollars in city partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana received half a million dollars Tuesday for workforce development training from the City of Fort Wayne.

The program, a partnership through the city’s quality of life plan, will focus on vocation assessment, skills training, workforce development and accessibility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Funding comes from additional income tax revenue collected by the state distributed back to Fort Wayne.

Through the program, Easterseals will have three learning and simulation labs to help pinpoint individual interests and skills, give instruction, offer hands-on practice and on-the-job coaching and support.

The labs will be built at their Coldwater Road facility, and two transit vehicles with lifts will be bought to provide transportation to and from jobs and training.

“Companies and organizations in Fort Wayne have shown their willingness to include and embrace individuals with disabilities as part of their employment base,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “More than 60% of individuals served by Easterseals Arc are enrolled in employment-related services now. By providing a larger, trained workforce, we’ll be improving the quality of life for employees and employers, and Fort Wayne will be a more inclusive and stronger city.”