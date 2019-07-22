Eastern Indiana Works receives opioid-fighting grant

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): An eastern Indiana economic development group has received a National Health Emergency grant from the US Department of Labor.

The three-year, $1.5-million grant to Eastern Indiana Works Inc. will serve eligible participants directly impacted by the opioid addiction crisis.

The funding will support recovery and workforce services that include work experience, skills enhancement, career counseling and work-ready assessments that aims to prepare participants for jobs.

Eastern Indiana Works represents Blackford, Delaware, and Jay counties in the WOWO listening area.