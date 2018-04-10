Early voting underway for Indiana’s May 8 Primary Election

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Early voting for Indiana‘s May primary election is now underway statewide at county clerk’s offices and via mailed-in ballots.

Absentee voting began Tuesday for the May 8 primary that will determine which candidates’ names appear on Indiana’s ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters can cast absentee in-person ballots until noon on May 7 at their county clerk’s office, although some counties allow in-person absentee voting at multiple locations.

Voters can also vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office.