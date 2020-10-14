Early voting suggests new turnout record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials say new election turnout records in Allen County are already being set due to early voting this year.

The Allen County Election Board tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that 1600 people are taking advantage of early voting every day since it began last week at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Election Director Beth Dlug says that’s adding up quickly:

“We’re estimating at this point if this kind of turnout continues, we’ll probably see somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 people who will take advantage of early voting.”

People are waiting anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes in line to vote.

More early voting locations will be opened on October 26th; find out where at AllenCountyVoters.info.