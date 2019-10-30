Early voting locations expanded in Fort Wayne for November 5 city-wide election

By
Brian Davis
-
(Saige Driver/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Fort Wayne residents wishing to vote early now have five locations to do so, through this upcoming Saturday, according to our partners in news at ABC-21.

In addition to the lobby of the Rousseau Center, downtown, the following locations have been opened for early voting:

  • Indiana Wesleyan University, 8211 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
  • Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne
  • Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing, Fort Wayne
  • Salomon Farm Park, 817 W Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne.

All five locations will be open from 8 am to 8 pm today through Friday, November 1.  All five locations are open Saturday from 8  am to 5 pm. Monday is the last day for early voting – which will be at the Rousseau Center, 1 East Main St, only. Hours Monday are 8 am until Noon.

Find your voting location and a sample ballot  here.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here