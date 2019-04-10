Early voting begins today

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Early voting for the May 7th primary has begun in Indiana.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson says early and absentee voting for the May 7th Primary Election runs from now until May 6th.

Any eligible voter can cast an absentee ballot in-person at their county clerk’s office or request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters who chose to vote absentee in-person have until noon on May 6th to cast their ballot.

Voters who choose to vote by mail may request an absentee ballot online at the Indiana Voters website or from their county clerk’s office by April 29th.

Head to IndianaVoters.com to also see a sample ballot and find out where you can vote.