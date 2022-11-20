Early morning standoff ends with arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning.

It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department headed to the residence which was in an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Joshua Lane. While on the way, officers learned that the man, Rushawn King, had an outstanding warrant.

After officers arrived, they tried to contact King on his cell phone and with a loudspeaker system with no response. At around 3:55 AM, the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Aerial Services Unit were called out to the scene.

Officers evacuated neighbors in the surrounding apartments to take them to safety.

The Crisis Response Team also tried to contact King and had no response. Officers decided to obtain a warrant so they could enter the residence.

At around 7:11 AM, King exited the apartment through the front door where officers took him into custody.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured in the incident.