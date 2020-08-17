Early-morning shooting wounds one

By
Darrin Wright
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a downtown Fort Wayne restaurant early this morning.

Police were called to the Rally’s at 320 West Jefferson Blvd at 1:16am after reports of a shooting in the parking lot. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen; he was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after an argument between customers. None of the restaurant’s employees were hurt.

The business was closed while police processed the scene.

