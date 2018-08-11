Early morning shooting leaves a woman in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman in critical condition. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to an area hospital regarding a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported the hospital in a private vehicle. Just before they responded to the hospital, Fort Wayne dispatch received multiple calls reporting hearing gunshots around the 200 block of Third Street.

Crime scene investigators are processing the scene and detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses. Officers believe the incident occurred near the intersection of Harrison and Fourth Streets. There are no suspects at this time and no arrests have been made at this time. Police ask that if you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers 436-7867. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.