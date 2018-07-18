Early-morning outage impacts 1,875 Indiana Michigan customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Around 1,900 Indiana Michigan Power customers in southeast Fort Wayne woke up without power this morning.

An outage that stretched northeast from Tillman Park to just north of the intersection of South Anthony and East Rudisill Boulevards started at about 7:42am.

Drivers had to treat Paulding Road’s intersections with Anthony Boulevard and Hessen Cassel Road as four-way stops during the morning commute.

Power was restored at about 9:30am, according to I&M Spokesman Tracy Warner, who says the outage was caused by an equipment issue.