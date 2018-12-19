Early morning crash leaves one woman dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is dead after an early-morning crash in Fort Wayne.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Production Road for a rollover crash. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had rolled down into a ditch with a woman pinned inside. Initially the woman was said to be in critical condition, however, after the Fort Wayne Fire Department extricated her, they pronounced her dead at the scene.

The incident caused authorities to close Production Road between Secretary Drive and Lima Road while they process the scene. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash. Detectives are inclined to believe that speed was a factor.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s office. The accident remains under investigation.