Early-morning crash injures two

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were seriously injured after a high-speed chase early this morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the Journal Gazette, it started after an officer tried to pull over the men after their car was spotted driving recklessly near the intersection of Indiana and Kinnaird Avenues at around 1:45am.

They eventually lost control and crashed into a retaining wall near the intersection of Calhoun and Brackenridge.

Both men needed to be removed from the vehicle and were taken to a nearby hospital. The crash and chase are both still under investigation.