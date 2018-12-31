Early Monday morning shooting leaves a man in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an area hospital in reference to someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The male is stated to be in critical condition.

At about 3:40 a.m. Dispatch also received a 911 call from someone saying that there were suspicious people in the area of the 9200 Block of Spring Breeze Court, just south of Illinois Road. As dispatch was on the phone with the caller, they could hear what they thought were possible gunshots in the background.

Detectives are currently trying to determine if the two incidents are related. They are currently questioning neighbors and looking over the neighborhood to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking if anyone has any information on the shooting to please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.