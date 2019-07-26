Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve grows by 35 acres

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne nature preserve is expanding.

Eagle Marsh will add 35 acres to its 756-acre property.

Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP), the local nonprofit land trust which co-owns Eagle Marsh, purchased the mostly undeveloped property east of Smith Road and south of Engle Road. The property will be added onto Eagle Marsh, growing the wetland restoration site to 791 acres.

The newly added property won’t be open to the public for a few years.

“Initially, we’ll focus on invasive species management,” said Amy Silva, LRWP Executive Director. “Then we’ll determine where trails could be routed and consider the potential for boardwalks.”

The land was funded by a local couple who wish to remain anonymous, as well as by grants from The Nature Conservancy, the Ropchan Foundation and the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation.