EACS to demolish Hoagland Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hoagland Elementary School will be demolished. That’s the decision made by the East Allen County Schools board Tuesday night.

The vote was unanimous after failed attempts to sell the former school, although board Vice President Chris Baker tells the Journal Gazette he was “ready to be done with it a couple of months ago.”

The school has been closed since 2014 and has generated interest from potential buyers, but those bids either came too late, fell through, or were too low.

A demolition timeline wasn’t announced.