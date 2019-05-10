EACS to close New Haven Middle School

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Middle School is closing.

The East Allen County School District made that call at their board meeting last night.

The plan is to split the students between two different schools: New Haven Intermediate School will host grades three through six, while the rest will go to New Haven High School, which will be renamed to New Haven Junior-Senior High School.

The Middle School’s condition was the big reason, as officials say it needs too much work to be saved, so it’ll be demolished this June.

The transition, which saw no opposition last night, starts next school year.