EACS tentative back to school plan announced

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with East Allen County Schools unveiled their tentative plan for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, which is set to begin August 10.

Students will have the option for either in-person or online learning, and must commit to one of the two options for the first half of the school year. If parents opt for at home learning, then students will remain there until after Christmas Break.

Additionally: Schools will not allow visitors or volunteers in the buildings which will also see drinking fountains turned off. Students will have assigned seats on buses and in the cafeteria and officials say that drop off and pickup points will be restricted.

Students opting for in-person learning will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Administrators recommend in-class learning for all students involved in sports. Those in advanced placement and dual credit classes are required to use the in-class option only.

Find more details by visiting the East Allen County Schools Website here.