EACS teacher fired over misconduct allegations

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): An East Allen County Schools teacher has been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Parents learned about the allegation in a phone message from Heritage Junior/Senior High School Principal Matt Widenhoefer:

“Last week, East Allen County Schools received an allegation that a teacher at Heritage Jr./Sr. High School had engaged in misconduct. EACS immediately informed the proper authorities of the allegations and began to investigate. The teacher is no longer employed by the District. EACS considers allegations of misconduct by a staff member to be a serious matter and will devote all appropriate resources to complete the investigation. In addition, EACS will fully cooperate with law enforcement. Ensuring the safety and well-being of every student in our District is our highest priority.”

The school district has not yet released the teacher’s name. Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.