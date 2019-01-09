EACS staff lunches to cost more soon

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers and staff with East Allen County Schools will have to start paying more for lunch soon.

The current price for an adult lunch is $3, but it’s about to go up to $3.55. The Journal Gazette reports that change was announced at last night’s school board meeting, and the move is due to price adjustments made by the state.

The board also learned the current price is supported by student reimbursable meals, which shouldn’t be happening.

The move would impact around 20% of district employees, as the rest said in a recent districtwide survey they bring their own food from home.