EACS New Haven schools on lockout status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – East Allen County Schools officials have confirmed that a threat was received by New Haven Junior/Senior High School.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that an EACS official said they were made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” against the school Monday. No further details about the threat were received.

In addition to New Haven Junior/Senior School, New Haven intermediary school, and New Haven primary school are also on lockout status.

Students are still in school today.