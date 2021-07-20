EACS Mask Requirements Set To Be Decided Tuesday Evening

By
Michael McIntyre
-

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO):  Families who have questions regarding East Allen County Schools’ plans for the upcoming academic year will soon get some answers.

According to the Journal Gazette, the board is expected to hear and vote on a presentation this evening about the district’s return-to-school plan, including parents desire for a “mask-optional” policy. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building in New Haven.

Three other Allen County school districts have loosened their mask rules since the statewide school mask mandate expired June 30.

