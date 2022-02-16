EACS Ends Contact Tracing And Quarantines Effective Immediately

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools board on Tuesday eliminated quarantines and contact tracing effective immediately.

According to the Journal Gazette, Board President, Tim Hines said the relief was visible in the audience after the unanimous vote, which was met with applause. Keeping students in classrooms is most important, he said.

The district’s declining COVID-19 cases and quarantines support the decision, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said. The state’s school virus dashboard, which is updated weekly on Mondays, showed EACS reported six new student infections compared with 53 and 177 new cases in the previous two weeks.

EACS’ decision follows similar moves by Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools.